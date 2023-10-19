Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan aims to finish building railway complex, bus station in Aghdam by end of 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Construction of a railway complex and a bus station in Azerbaijan's Aghdam is planned to be completed by the end of 2024, said Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories of Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

He spoke during a panel discussion going within the Caspian Construction Week.

According to him, the construction of the 44-kilometer-long Barda-Aghdam road is already at the final stage.

"Earthwork has already started in the villages and residential neighborhoods of Aghdam, and construction of houses will soon begin in the villages of Sarijali, Kangarli and Khidirli. Other villages are in the design process," Hajiyev said.

