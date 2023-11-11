Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign memorandum of understanding in cybersecurity field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Representatives of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan attended "Turkmentel-2023" international exhibition-conference in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

The event held on November 9-10 addressed issues of information security, communication, digital transformation, smart city technology, and innovations.

The exhibition-conference aimed at exchanging experiences, expanding networking opportunities, and fostering collaboration, with the participation of leaders, experts, and innovators in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT).

Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Deputy Chief of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security, Major General Allahveran Ismayilov.

Ismayilov briefed on information security, cybersecurity, and other activities of the service.

As part of the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security and the "Turkmenaragatnashyk" agency of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, outlining cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

The event also featured presentations, interactive panel discussions, technical sessions on the latest achievements and trends in IT solutions, new technologies, and satellite communication, as well as information security.

