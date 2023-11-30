InMerge Summit reflecting vitality of innovation in region - Trendyol CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku symbolizes the importance of innovations in the present and future for both Azerbaijan and the region as a whole, Trendyol Group CEO Erdem Inan said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.

"Trendyol began as a fashion company, and we are now attempting to transform ourselves into a global technology company. All of these have been significant advancements. We had to push ourselves to do things differently than we were used to. We expanded in Azerbaijan through a strategic cooperation alliance with Pasha Holding, which was one of those big steps," he stated.

Customers were purchasing on the Trendyol platform even before the company began operations in Azerbaijan, he added, but the company's goal was to bring together both Azerbaijani and Turkish suppliers and customers to create a digital bridge between the two countries.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

