Azerbaijan's AzerGold in deed with TotalEren, Masdar to develop "green" projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan's AzerGold Closed Joint-Stock Company is negotiating with TotalEren and Masdar to develop "green" projects, AzerGold deputy chairman Oktay Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at "Top of Industrial Safety 2023" event held in Baku.

Masdar is a global leader in renewable energy and green hydrogen, paving the way for clean energy, sustainable real estate, and clean technology solutions around the world.

Total Eren is an IPP that develops, funds, invests in, constructs, and runs renewable energy power facilities.

"One of the main directions in Azerbaijan's industry is the transition to "green" energy." Negotiations with TotalEren and Masdar are presently underway," he stressed.

Mammadov also stated that Azerbaijan has already begun to work in this direction, employing solar panels and "green" hydrogen for long-term projects.

The "Top of Industrial Safety 2023" event, which began today in Baku, is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and is being held for the first time in Azerbaijan by the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association and the Azerbaijan State Research Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

