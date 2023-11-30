Kapital Bank has increased its deposit rate

Kapital Bank, the country’s leading bank, preferred by nearly 6 million customers for its quality and secure services, has changed the terms of its deposit product. As per the new conditions, the maximum deposit in AZN currency has been increased to 9% for 12 months, and to 3.5% for 36 months in USD currency.

The new campaign has been launched for deposits in AZN currency. As per the terms of the campaign, which will be valid until January 31, 2024, customers get 9% income for 12 months. It is possible to deposit any amount to the bank, with a minimum of 500 AZN. Along with getting high interest rate, “Kapital” deposit enables you to deposit an amount by at least 100 AZN. Interest is paid monthly or at the end of the term. The insured amount is 100,000 AZN.

According to the new, more profitable rule for customers, the deposit interest rate in US dollars has been increased to 3.5%. The deposit term is determined between 12 and 36 months. You can deposit any amount at the bank, with a minimum of 500 USD. Alongside earning high interest through capital investment, you can increase the deposited amount by as little as 100 USD. Interest is paid monthly or at the end of the term. The insured amount is equivalent to 100,000 AZN.

Moreover, the new “Digital Deposit” product will soon be launched in Birbank mobile app. The main advantage of this product is that the process is completely online, customers will be able to get 9% income for 12 months within the campaign without visiting a bank branch.

Customers aiming to convert their cash into a profitable and reliable investment can approach the nearest Kapital Bank branch to benefit from the offered opportunity. It’s possible to easily calculate the interest amount using the deposit calculator: https://kbl.az/kdpr

With a history spanning over 140 years, Kapital Bank is the profitable and reliable destination for deposits. Customers can confidently entrust their savings to the bank, ensuring that their funds are safeguarded in compliance with all state-level security standards. Its transparent financial indicators, sustainable position in the ecosystem, adherence to advanced global trends in strategic goals, and its close relationship with customers have made Kapital Bank a trusted partner for millions.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the Bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the Bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.