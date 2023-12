BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank has provided 2.5 million bank cards to its customers as of today, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at the bank, Farid Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the results of the year and strategy for 2024-2026.

He went on to note that 35 percent of these cards have been ordered online.

Will be updated