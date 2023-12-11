PASHA Life integrates robots into business processes

PASHA Life, a leading life insurance company, has embarked on the implementation of the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) system to enhance the efficiency of its work processes.

As of December 6, 2023, the company has already deployed its first robot in operational workflows. The RPA system takes on repetitive routine operations, previously performed by employees. By automating these tasks, the robot enables team members to redirect their focus to more innovative endeavors, adding creative and organizationally valuable aspects to their work. The initial application of the robot is primarily within the company's financial processes.

PASHA Life announces that in the upcoming year, the company will commence its new strategic period for 2024-2026, and the management of the RPA system will be centralized within the recently established Operational Excellence Center of Expertise. RPA implementations signify the company's commitment to innovative approaches, heralding the first steps toward artificial intelligence in the future.

Currently, the company is concluding the development of its Digital Transformation strategy for the years 2021–2023. Over the past year, new processes have been implemented, resulting in the creation of new products, and numerous projects have been executed in the direction of optimizing Data Analytics, Agile Management, and other business processes.

It is worth noting that Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a technology involving the automation of business processes based on program robots or artificial intelligence.

PASHA Life Insurance, a leading insurance company, has been in operation since November 2010. As of December 31, 2022, the company's total assets amount to 562 million AZN. The company offers its clients various life insurance products, including "Compulsory Life Insurance" and "Endowment Insurance”, among other products for individual and corporate life insurance.