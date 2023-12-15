Azerbaijan reveals volumes of foreign direct investment in its economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Azerbaijani economy from January through September 2023 amounted to $4.5 billion, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

“The top five leading countries in terms of FDI in the Azerbaijani economy are the UK at $1.4 billion, Türkiye at $872 million, Cyprus at $593 million, Iran at $296 million, and Russia at $295 million,” he noted.

