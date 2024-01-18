Consumer claims in Azerbaijan frequent for varied prices in racks and cash-box - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The majority of consumer complaints in Azerbaijan pertain to the difference between shelf prices and checkout prices, said Deputy Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Baghirov, Trend reports.

Baghirov made his statement during the press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023.

According to him, if there is evidence, the antimonopoly service will take appropriate measures.

"Out of 83 cases recorded last year, 40 are related to consumer fraud. For this reason, if there is a mismatch of prices on the shelf and at the checkout, we advise to contact the antimonopoly service and provide evidence," he said.

