Annual report for 2023-Red Hearts Foundation Received 1 521 238 manat donations from 31 934 Contributors

The Red Hearts Foundation, which plays a significant role in shaping the culture of philanthropy in our country, disclosed its annual report for 2023. The president of Red Hearts Foundation, Sevda Haqverdiyeva, noted that 31 934 donors contributed 1 521 238 manats in 3 different directions, with the involvement of 4 028 beneficiaries and 242 volunteers.

At the same time, she presented specific indicators for all directions: in the “Community” category, 31 430 donors contributed 1 489 351 manats, in the “Environment” category, 281 donors contributed 27 047 manats, and in the “Animal” protection category, 223 donors contributed 4,705 manats.

The donations were utilized in various social projects throughout the year, including initiatives such as “Türkiyə üçün bir ürək olaq!” campaign to support those affected by the earthquake in Turkey, providing fully renovated homes for for martyr families, organizing seminars and training in orphanages and shelters, providing supports for low-income families, educational scholarship programs, health-related projects, tree planting campaigns in regions, coastal area cleanups, and providing shelters for animal.

Red Hearts was established in December 2019 by employees of Kapital Bank. The organization, which currently operates as a foundation, primarily assists orphans, shelters, and people in need. On the foundation's official website, https://redhearts.az , you may learn more about the foundation's activities, existing humanitarian projects and initiatives, future plans, and other interesting details.