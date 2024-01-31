Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan talk over co-working scopes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have discussed the realization of joint projects, Trend reports, referring to the Kazakhstan Embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov received the Kazakh Ambassador to the country Alim Bayel. During the meeting, the sides discussed the current status and prospects of bilateral cooperation between the countries in the trade and economic, investment, transportation and logistics, and energy spheres.

Meanwhile, reciprocal visits by the heads of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as an official visit by Kazakhstan's Prime Minister to Azerbaijan last year, boosted bilateral cooperation between the two nations. Alim Bayel acknowledged the steady development in trade turnover between the countries and emphasized the need to continue this trend.

Mikayil Jabbarov, for his part, highlighted that economic collaboration between the two countries should not come at the expense of political cooperation. In this context, he praised the implementation of collaborative projects with significant geoeconomic implications for both countries and the entire area. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of infrastructure and logistics projects on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijani territory, the construction of a fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) on the Caspian Sea bed, and the signing of agreements to lay a deep-water electric cable on the Caspian Sea bed.

The parties expressed mutual interest in implementing cooperation initiatives not only in their own nations but also outside them, such as growing Kazakh grain exports to Azerbaijan and supplying Azerbaijani fruit and vegetable goods to Kazakhstan. New initiatives to strengthen economic cooperation were also explored.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel