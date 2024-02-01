Caspian Energy Club Czechia creates networking platform for Czech-Azerbaijani companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Caspian Energy Club Czechia creates a networking platform for Czech and Azerbaijani companies to provide their services and establish ties, said Chairman of the Board of Caspian Energy Club Czechia Zaur Gadirov in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Gadirov noted that Caspian Energy Club Czechia, the official representative of the club in the Czech Republic, is dedicated to intensifying its activity in the country.

"In January 2023, the first event hosted by Caspian Energy Club Czechia in Czechia was the CEO Breakfast Prague, followed by the CEO Lunch Prague in February, and then March saw the organization of the international Caspian Energy Investment Forum Prague in 2023," he said.

According to the chairman, the forum became one of the biggest events of March 2023.

"The 13th Caspian Energy Investment Forum Prague - 2023, jointly organized by the Caspian Energy Club and Caspian Energy Club Czechia, took place in the presence of former Czech Prime Minister Jan Fischer, Advisor to the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Vusal Rajabli, and several government officials. The focal points of the event encompassed new opportunities and perspectives, green energy, European energy security, technological progress, digitalization, and the investment potential of Czechia. Envisioned as an annual occurrence, this event seeks to attract investments and enhance trade diversification with various nations," he added.

Gadirov also noted that several CEO MeetUps were organized during 2023, dedicated to the development and application of artificial intelligence (AI), financial technologies, and tourism.

"During these events, Caspian Energy Club members are given the opportunity to present their businesses, establish business relations, discuss problems, and make suggestions," he emphasized.

"Caspian Energy Club Czechia plays an active role in engaging in diverse meetings and agreements. In the past year, the Czech delegation conducted a business visit to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, engaging with representatives from the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Irrigation Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and other governmental bodies. Additionally, throughout the previous year, the club organized meetings with diplomatic missions from Azerbaijan, Germany, Israel, Hungary, and Türkiye," he said.

"We are proactively collaborating and maintaining ongoing communication with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Czechia, the Ministry of Agriculture, and other state institutions in the country. Through these connections, our aim is to enhance business relations between Azerbaijan and Czechia. In pursuit of this goal, we are establishing a networking platform for Czech and Azerbaijani companies to offer their services and foster connections," Gadirov added.

Speaking about plans, the chairman of the board emphasized that Caspian Energy Club Czechia plans to hold a series of CEO meetups in 2024.

"In 2024, Caspian Energy Club Czechia aims to host a sequence of CEO MeetUps focusing on finance, human resources, AI, and Caspian Energy MeetUps dedicated to the energy sector. Between May 16 and 18, we are scheduled to conduct an investment forum with the involvement of representatives from the private and public sectors of Czechia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and several European countries. Furthermore, a textile forum in Czechia is planned in collaboration with the Turkish and Uzbek offices of the Caspian Energy Club," he said.

"As a result, the forum will feature the participation of textile companies from Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, enabling the establishment of new contracts and providing companies with opportunities to enter not only the Czech market but also European markets. Plans for 2024 include visits by the Czech delegation to Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan. It is anticipated that bilateral meetings with representatives of the private and public sectors will prove to be productive and mutually beneficial for both countries," Gadirov added.

In conclusion, the chairman of the board emphasized that Azerbaijan is set to host a key event of the year, COP29 [the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change], in November.

"Caspian Energy Club Czechia is committed to offering all available assistance to Azerbaijan in organizing this event. Additionally, two phases of events on this subject have already been outlined," he concluded.

Caspian Energy Club stands as a vibrant and progressing regional organization, bringing together over 5000 companies from 50 countries worldwide. Functioning as an active participant in the dialogue between business and government, the primary objective of Caspian Energy Club is to enhance the investment and business environment in Azerbaijan and other countries within its operational scope. The club also aims to foster dialogues in B2G, B2B, and B2C formats, actively engaging and contributing to them.

