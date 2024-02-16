Azerbaijan counts residents in local industrial zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. To date, 142 business entities have obtained resident status in Azerbaijan's industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA), said Chairman of the Board of the IZIA under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Seymur Adigozalov, during a press conference on the results of activities in 2023, Trend reports.

"Entrepreneurs have invested over 6.6 billion manats ($3.88 billion) in industrial zones, producing over 10,000 permanent jobs. In the following stage, it is expected to invest up to 830 million manat ($488.2 million) in existing projects in industrial zones, creating more than 7,000 new jobs," he noted.

Will be updated