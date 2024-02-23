Hosting of COP29 by Azerbaijan proves nation's worldwide key role - Japanese ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijan has declared this year the 'Green World Solidarity Year,' and hosting the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29) underscores the country's crucial role in the global arena, Japanese ambassador to the country Katsuya Watanabe told reporters, Trend reports.

"The hosting of COP 29 in Azerbaijan this year underscores the country's significant role on the international stage. Anticipated to draw participants from numerous countries, including a delegation from Japan, this major event is expected to be successfully and productively organized by Azerbaijan," he said.

At the same time, the ambassador mentioned that Japan is eager to extend its support and is prepared to collaborate with Azerbaijan in the field of green energy.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.