US official arrives in Baku to attend Southern Gas Corridor meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources of the US State Department Kimberly Harrington has arrived in Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Baku said, Trend reports.

"The Embassy welcomes Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources Kimberly Harrington to Baku. DAS Harrington will meet with government officials and represent the United States at the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 10th Ministerial Meeting and discuss Azerbaijan’s important role as COP29 host," the Embassy wrote on its page on X.

The 10th meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor is scheduled for March 1st. This meeting will encompass the signing of several pivotal documents, focusing on both the expansion of the SGC and the inclusion of new participating countries, as well as initiatives related to green energy projects. A dedicated session will address these green energy projects alongside the negotiation of significant agreements.

Since December 2020, the Southern Gas Corridor has operated at full capacity, delivering gas to Italy (over nine billion cubic meters per year), Greece, and Bulgaria (one billion cubic meters per year each).