Cooperative efforts - crucial for green energy future, Türkiye's minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Cooperative efforts are crucial for the green energy future, said Deputy Minister of Energy Natural Resources of Türkiye Nevzat Satiroglu, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held today in Baku

"The strong participation in this meeting shows that the countries in the region are serious about working together for energy security and a "green energy" future. By diversifying sources and routes, we aim for long-term energy supply security. These massive projects can be successful through close collaboration. Türkiye, with its unique location between East and West, remains a crucial player in energy projects in the region," he said.

The 10th meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor was held on March 1, 2023. This meeting encompassed discussions on the expansion of the SGC and the inclusion of new participating countries, as well as initiatives related to green energy projects. A dedicated session will address these green energy projects alongside the negotiation of significant agreements.

Since December 2020, the Southern Gas Corridor has operated at full capacity, delivering gas to Italy (over nine billion cubic meters per year), Greece, and Bulgaria (one billion cubic meters per year each).