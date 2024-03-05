Birbank Biznes offers special “International Women Day” gift for business ladies

Birbank Biznes is launching a special campaign in honor of International Women's Day on March 8th, offering female entrepreneurs exclusive discounts on micro-business loans. Until March 31st, women entrepreneurs obtaining micro-business loans will benefit from discounts of up to 8% on annual interest rates. Women can acquire loans of up to 100,000 manats for a maximum duration of 36 months, with an annual interest rate of 18%, without collateral or guarantors.

Continuing its commitment to supporting female entrepreneurs, Birbank Biznes provides an opportunity for women to apply for loans conveniently either by visiting the nearest Kapital Bank branch or by applying online through the https://bir.bank/prmk8mk. This allows women to obtain loans without visiting the bank and any loss of time.

