In February 2024, passenger flow at Baku airport increased by 50%

In February of this year, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to increase passenger traffic, serving more than 471 thousand passengers. This is 50.7% more than during the same period last year, when 312 thousand passengers were carried.

In February 33 airlines, 13 of which were low-cost airlines, operated 3,853 flights. Foreign airlines accounted for 50.5% of passenger traffic on international routes, the rest was carried out by the national air carrier. Foreign airlines served more than 215 thousand passengers, while Azerbaijan Airlines served 211 thousand passengers. More than 44 thousand passengers were transported in the direction of Nakhchivan. In addition, the number of transit passengers increased by 106% compared to February last year and amounted to 25 thousand people.

In February of this year, the most popular international destinations from the Baku airport were Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Tbilisi, Dubai and Moscow, where more than 228 thousand passengers were served.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to improve its services and meet the needs of passengers.