Azerbaijan, Russia to establish unified focus in advancing bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Engaging in discussions with Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov in Baku presents a valuable opportunity to establish a unified focus in advancing bilateral cooperation, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov after a meeting with his counterpart, Trend reports.

"The trade and economic cooperation between the countries is on the rise, reflecting the outcomes of collaborative and productive efforts. All matters between us are addressed transparently and constructively," Jabbarov emphasized.

The Azerbaijani minister noted a 17 percent increase in trade turnover between the countries by the end of 2023. Promising areas of cooperation include transportation, tourism, and enhanced interaction between businessmen and the private sectors of both countries.

The data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that trade turnover with Russia in 2023 amounted to more than $4.358 billion. The country exported goods worth $1.196 billion to Russia and imported over $3.162 billion worth of goods.