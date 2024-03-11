Azerbaijan discloses digital development pursuits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan's digital development concept aims to form a digital government to ensure quality, prompt, and transparent provision of digital services, data-based decision-making, and improvement of public administration, said Advisor of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Shahin Aliyev, Trend reports.

He made the statement at a news conference focused on the agency's actions in 2023 and plans for 2024.

"The goals of the country's digital development strategy include building a digital government to provide efficient, timely, and transparent digital services, data-driven decision-making, and improved public administration. The objectives also include improving digital literacy, knowledge, skills, and competencies, optimizing business processes, and promoting more flexible public services through innovation. Furthermore, the emphasis is on building a digital society to ensure social progress and economic growth," he highlighted.

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency was founded as a public legal organization under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport by a decree issued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 11, 2021.

The Agency of Innovation and Digital Development is dedicated to organizing digital transformation efforts around the country, cultivating a local innovation environment, and strengthening the entire ecosystem. The agency's primary focus areas include conducting nuclear science and technology tests, assisting individuals and entities in innovation-driven scientific research and startups, facilitating the adoption of modern technologies, ensuring accessible educational and career opportunities in the ICT sector, and establishing and managing the digital government and society.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel