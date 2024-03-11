Azerbaijan takes on board digital code adoption

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. We plan to adopt a digital code in Azerbaijan, said Advisor of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Shahin Aliyev, Trend reports.

He made the statement at a press conference focused on the agency's actions in 2023 and plans for 2024.

"This year is expected to see the approval of the digital code, adoption of the digital development concept, implementation of an information management strategy, formulation of an artificial intelligence strategy, the establishment of regulations on the electronic government information system, and the enactment of legislation concerning digital documents" he emphasized.

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency was founded as a public legal organization under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport by a decree issued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 11, 2021.

The Agency of Innovation and Digital Development is dedicated to organizing digital transformation efforts around the country, cultivating a local innovation environment, and strengthening the entire ecosystem. The agency's primary focus areas include conducting nuclear science and technology tests, assisting individuals and entities in innovation-driven scientific research and startups, facilitating the adoption of modern technologies, ensuring accessible educational and career opportunities in the ICT sector, and establishing and managing the digital government and society.

