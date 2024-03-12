AccessBank outlines advantages of migrating to new processing center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. AccessBank has recently made a significant step in the development of its services by switching to a new processing center, Member of the Management Board and Executive Director for SME, Retail, and Corporate Banking Ilkin Guliyev told reporters during the opening of the bank's first co-branded branch, Trend reports.

He claimed that this choice was made to increase the bank's card business popularity, improve service quality, and widen the range of products offered to clients.

"The shift of AccessBank cards to the new processing center was completed effectively and without major issues. The key objective for this transfer was to increase the appeal of our card business to customers by providing better services and creative goods. AccessBank hopes that this shift will allow them to provide more engaging and efficient bank card solutions. Furthermore, the move is projected to raise service quality, including expanding the client base through cashless payments," he emphasized.

In addition to the previously reported advancements, Guliyev emphasized a critical feature of the new processing center transition: extending support for Apple Pay and Google Pay payment systems for AccessBank credit cards.

"With the move to the new processing center, consumers may now fully benefit from contactless payments. This transition enables us to provide clients with more modern and easy payment methods, therefore improving the functioning and accessibility of our bank cards," he said.

Will be updated