Visa and Azerbaijani Education Development Fund sign co-op memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Visa and the Education Development Fund under the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Visa in Ukraine, Georgia, CIS, and Southeast Europe Cristina Doros and Chairman of the Education Development Fund Elnur Nasibov.

The signing of the memorandum took place within the "Visa Cashless Forum - Digital Azerbaijan" held in Baku.

Will be updated