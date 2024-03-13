Middle Corridor's potential captivates players far beyond region - Azerbaijani embassy advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Middle Corridor's potential captivates players far beyond the region, an advisor to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan, Rovshan Kazimov said during the round table within the framework of the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council, Trend reports.

"The relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are developing in all spheres. I would like to specifically focus on cooperation in the transport and logistics sector. The current geopolitical situation and trends observed in the global economy require strengthening collaboration in this area. The potential of the Middle Corridor attracts the attention not only of the regional countries but also of other players well beyond the region," said Kazimov.

He emphasized that a crucial element of the Middle Corridor is the Zangezur Corridor.

"At present, Azerbaijan is actively involved in opening this transportation artery, which will contribute to the economic prosperity of all countries in the region. In the section of the Zangezur Corridor that passes through Azerbaijan's territory, a significant portion of the work has already been completed," added the diplomat.

To note, the Middle Corridor multimodal project connects China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Europe, intending to triple the time it takes to deliver cargo between the EU and China.

Meanwhile, the Zangezur Corridor project proposed by Azerbaijan is aimed at establishing a transportation link between the main territory of Azerbaijan and its exclave, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, passing through the territory of Armenia.

