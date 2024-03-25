Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli sparked broad interest - KazAID chairman of board

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 25. The initiative to establish the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli has resonated widely, said Arken Arystanov, KazAID Chairman of the Board, at a briefing for foreign journalists, Trend reports.

"On the directive of the head of state, one of our private companies, BI Group, undertook the construction of a Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli as part of our support for construction efforts in Karabakh. This initiative was facilitated with assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Kazakh Agency for International Development. The idea to establish the children's center emerged three years ago during discussions between President Ilham Aliyev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Consequently, BI Group completed the construction within a year. The project has generated significant interest, leading to numerous inquiries from Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and African Union nations. Currently, we are evaluating this experience," he remarked.

He stated that this is a really promising project that could be expanded to other countries.

"To achieve this, we aim to engage in discussions with our counterparts from the Azerbaijani agency, AIDA, and the Turkish agency, TIKA, to jointly develop similar programs," Arystanov added.

The chairman also stressed KazAID's interest in enhancing collaboration with the Azerbaijani Agency for International Development (AIDA), particularly within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).