Azerbaijan keen to establish manufacturing base together with China - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. We would like to establish a manufacturing base in Azerbaijan in partnership with Chinese companies, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, in an interview with Global Times, Trend reports.

"Currently, we are purchasing electric buses and other equipment from China. We would like to establish a manufacturing base in Azerbaijan in partnership with Chinese companies," he said.

Hajiyev noted that digital transformation is the number one priority for Azerbaijan in its national priorities, based on sustainable development goals.

"In our green transition agenda, we see China as a partner for us. We are also asking our Chinese friends to establish production lines for renewable energies in Azerbaijan. The electric automobile industry in China is one of the leading industries in the world," he said.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan would also like to see more Chinese companies present in the country.

"Chinese companies are already present in diversifying Azerbaijan's economy, but we are expecting more as Azerbaijan moves toward green growth," the official added.