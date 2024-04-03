Japan explores collaboration with Azerbaijan in construction sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Japan shows interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the construction sector, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Construction Manufacturers Association (ATMIA) Shahana Sari said during a press conference on the results of participation in the "Tokyo Construction & Design 2024" exhibition, Trend reports.

"Last year, ATMIA invited Japanese experts to conduct masterclasses for its members. Subsequently, it was agreed to participate in the "Tokyo Construction & Design 2024" exhibition. Japan has shown interest in collaborating with Azerbaijan in the construction sector," she said.

To note, the Azerbaijan Construction Manufacturers Association was established in 2017 and currently has more than 400 members.

The main goal of the association is the development of the construction sector in Azerbaijan and the promotion of measures taken by the state in the field of economic and social development.

