New records at Baku airport: passenger traffic increased in 3 months of 2024

Passenger traffic at Heydar Aliyev International Airport increased significantly in January-March of this year. Thus, during this period, the airport served more than 1.464 million passengers, which is 38.2% more than in the corresponding period in 2023. At this time, the figure was 1.058 million people.

During the reporting period, 39 airlines, 15 of which are low-cost airlines, operated 12,378 thousand flights. Compared to January-March 2023, 43.5% more passengers were transported on international routes - 1.319 million passengers. 656 thousand passengers were served by foreign airlines, and 662 thousand passengers by the national air carrier. Since the beginning of the year, more than 144 thousand passengers have been transported in the direction of Nakhchivan.

The most popular international destinations for passengers were Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Tbilisi, Dubai, and Moscow. One of the important achievements in the first 3 months of 2024 is also the increase in the number of transit passengers at Baku Airport. Compared to last year, the number of transit passengers increased by 82.7% and amounted to more than 72 thousand people.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to strengthen its position as the main transport hub of the region, providing a high level of service and comfort to passengers and visitors.