UN SDGs activities need to be expanded to liberated territories of Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. There is a need to expand activities related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Head of the Department of Sustainable Development and Social Policy of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Huseyn Huseynov said during a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee on the implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025', Trend reports.

"The focus here is on human capital development. As outlined in the framework document, there are four result groups, each with its own designated budget. Goal I of the result group pertains to inclusive growth, with a budget allocation of 9.5 million manat ($5.59 million) for the current year. Approximately 80 projects under Goal I are slated for implementation between 2021 and 2024," he said.