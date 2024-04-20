SOFAZ participated in the SimCorp Sovereign Wealth Fund Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The delegation from SOFAZ took part in the SimCorp Sovereign Wealth Fund Forum, held as a part of the SimCorp Global Summit in London on April 17. This inaugural Forum provided a unique platform for experts from sovereign wealth funds to discuss and exchange experiences regarding technological advancements and innovative solutions in data management, Trend reports citing SOFAZ.

Vadim Pshenichniy, Director of the Risk Management Department at SOFAZ, presented on "Management of the National Wealth Fund: Case of SOFAZ", offering comprehensive insights into the Fund's investment portfolio, its contributions to the state budget, and its impact on the national economy. During his presentation, Vadim Pshenichniy emphasized the pivotal role of the "Simcorp" system in coordinating investment activities across SOFAZ's departments, highlighting its significance in portfolio management, performance metric measurement, report generation, and overall automation of investment operation within the Fund.

It's noteworthy that the SimCorp Global Summit, an annual event attracting over 1000 professionals from the investment sector, aims to encourage organizations in this field to leverage the advantages offered by modern technology.