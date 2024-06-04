Energy co-op between Azerbaijan, Türkiye hugely benefits entire region - Erdogan UPDATED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has brought significant benefits to the entire region, Minister of Energy & Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend reports.

Bayraktar said this while reading out an address by President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the inauguration of the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, known as Caspian Power, during the Baku Energy Week at Baku Expo Center.

“We are committed to further deepen cooperation between the two countries. I hope that Baku Energy Week will serve as an opportunity to deepen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and contribute to peace and stability in our region.

Our relations with Azerbaijan are strong in the energy sector, as in all spheres. Our long-standing cooperation, which has made possible the realization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) pipelines, has not only benefited Türkiye and Azerbaijan but has also made an important contribution to the energy security of the region and Europe.

Transportation of Turkmenistan's gas to Türkiye and Europe through our joint efforts and expansion of TANAP volumes is a matter of time. Work done in this direction will bring results very soon and will undoubtedly become another joint success of Türkiye and Azerbaijan,” Türkiye's President said in his address.

