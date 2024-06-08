Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Egypt and Azerbaijan to hold meeting of Joint Economic and Technical Committee - official

Economy Materials 8 June 2024 12:56 (UTC +04:00)
CAIRO, Egypt, June 8. Egypt and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting of the Joint Economic and Technical Committee, Egypt's Acting Minister of International Cooperation Rania El-Mashat told reporters, Trend reports.

"Egypt and Azerbaijan have very strong relations. I am also heading the Joint Economic and Technical Committee together with my colleague, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy. We have a lot of promising areas for collaboration. These include infrastructure, oil and gas, ICT, and pharmaceuticals. Our plans for the future include stepping up our collaboration in these areas,” she said.

