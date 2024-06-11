Bank Respublika and FMO signed a major loan agreement to support entrepreneurship (PHOTO)

Bank Respublika and Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank have concluded another major agreement

One of the largest commercial banks of Azerbaijan - Bank Respublika and the Dutch Entrepreneurial development bank (FMO) have signed another major loan agreement.

According to the agreement, the international development finance institution will provide the Bank with a loan in the amount of 25 million US dollars for a period of 4 years and the funds will be provided in national currency.

The funds will enable enhanced credit support for the real economy sector, which is a priority for both the Bank and the nation's economy. The loan will support local micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engaged in agricultural sector as well as young entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs.

The signing of this agreement is another indicator of the confidence of international financial institutions in the professionalism, quality of service, operational work, as well as in the long-term stability of Bank Respublika.

Bank Respublika - is one of the five leading banks in Azerbaijan with the wide branch network. The development of international cooperation is one of the priority areas of the bank’s activities. Today, the bank’s international partners include more than 30 financial institutions around the world.

You can get more detailed information on the official website of the bank, as well as on facebook, instagram, linkedin, telegram pages or by calling the Bank's Call Center at 144.