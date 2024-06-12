Azerbaijan reveals amount of Eurobonds repurchased in 1Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan repurchased issued Eurobond securities in the amount of $900 million in the first quarter of 2024, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during today's media briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the deal created a portfolio investment shortfall of $903 million.

To note, in March 2014, Azerbaijan for the first time placed government securities amounting to $1.25 billion (Eurobonds) in foreign currency at a rate of 4.75 percent for a period of 10 years.

