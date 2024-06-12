Azerbaijani companies to be represented on Alibaba.com soon - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijani companies will soon be represented on Alibaba.com, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Tural Hajili said during the seminar on the smart industry readiness index held in Baku, Trend reports.

"This year, we signed a memorandum with Alibaba.com. The products of Azerbaijani companies will be presented on this platform soon. I am confident that this opens new opportunities for our goods to enter the international market and strengthen economic ties," he emphasized.

To note, AZPROMO and Alibaba.com signed a memorandum of understanding on February 27, 2024.

The memorandum of understanding will ensure the entry of Azerbaijani products under the brand "Made in Azerbaijan" through the electronic platform Alibaba.com into new export markets.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel