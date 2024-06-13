UNESCAP to open floodgates of corporate venture capital for Azerbaijani startups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) intends to expand the access of Azerbaijani startups to corporate venture capital, UNESCAP representative Heather Strauss told reporters, Trend reports.

She made the remark on the sidelines of the Export and Foreign Investment Readiness Training Program "Digital SMEs and Startups Ready to Scale Up" within the framework of the Investment in Digital Economy of Azerbaijan (IDEA) project in Baku.

"This week we are pulling out all the stops to back the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in cahoots with the World Economic Forum and AZPROMO with a string of workshops. We kicked off SIRI, the Smart Industry Readiness Index, yesterday. Today we start a two-day face-to-face workshop followed by a series of virtual events for startups from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Tajikistan. The goal of the workshop is to work hands-on with startups in the expansion stage and train them on how to raise corporate venture capital. This market is worth trillions of dollars, and startups at the expansion stage can access about $3 trillion in funding. However, most startups face challenges in finding and attracting investors. Discovering, connecting with, and pitching to corporate venture capitalists is the focus of this program. This information will be useful for startups as they seek funding to grow and expand," she noted.

