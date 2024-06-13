Passenger turnover at Baku Airport in May 2024 increased by 36%

In May 2024, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served more than 625 thousand passengers. This figure is 36% more than the same period last year, when 460 thousand passengers were transported.

In May, 34 airlines, 14 of which were low-cost carriers, operated 4,905 flights. Foreign airlines accounted for 55% of passenger turnover on international routes, with the national carrier accounting for the rest. In total, foreign airlines carried more than 314 thousand passengers, and Azerbaijan Airlines - 252 thousand passengers. During this period, about 60 thousand passengers were served in the direction of Nakhchivan.

Significant growth was also observed in the number of transit passengers – it doubled compared to May 2023 and amounted to 29.7 thousand people.

The most popular international destinations from Baku this May included Istanbul, Moscow, Tbilisi, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ankara, Sharjah, Delhi, St. Petersburg and Doha. More than 354 thousand passengers were served on these destinations.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to improve its infrastructure and expand its route network, striving to provide maximum comfort and quality service for all passengers.