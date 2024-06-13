Azerbaijan airs current account surplus of its payments balance for 1Q2024 (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The current account surplus of Azerbaijan's balance of payments amounted to $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2024, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing in Baku on June 12, Trend reports.

According to him, this figure made up 10.1 percent of GDP.

To note, the CBA forecasts a current account surplus of $7 billion by the end of 2024.

