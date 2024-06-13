Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan airs current account surplus of its payments balance for 1Q2024 (UPDATE)

Economy Materials 13 June 2024 20:23 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The current account surplus of Azerbaijan's balance of payments amounted to $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2024, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing in Baku on June 12, Trend reports.

According to him, this figure made up 10.1 percent of GDP.

To note, the CBA forecasts a current account surplus of $7 billion by the end of 2024.

