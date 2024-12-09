Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds allocated for restoration of historic temple in Sheki

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan has disclosed the amount of funds allocated for the restoration of a historic temple in the country's Sheki city, Trend reports via the single Internet portal for procurement.

The MAX PRINT LLC, which was commissioned by the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan to install equipment for the opening of the "Yukhari Bash" National Historical-Architectural Reserve in Sheki, will receive over 50,238 manat ($29,551).

The State Tourism Agency has already begun preparatory work in connection with the restoration.

The temple, a monument of architecture built in the early 19th century, is under state protection. Its architectural style is similar to that of the ancient temples of Caucasian Albania.

The building functioned as an Orthodox church in the 19th century and was later used as a warehouse and for other purposes during the Soviet era. Originally circular in shape, the building was later extended with auxiliary structures on three sides. For the past 30 years, it housed the Sheki Museum of Folk Applied Arts.