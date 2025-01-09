Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reveals surge in local Arpachay-1 HPP output (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Arpachay-1 hydropower plant (HPP) in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan produced 45.4 million kilowatt hours (kWh) in 2024, considerably surpassing the figure in 2023 (19.1 million kWh).

The data obtained by Trend from the State Energy Service of Nakhchivan shows that over the past five years the plant also demonstrated high results: the output in 2020 amounted to 41.1 million kWh, while in 2021 and 2022 it reached 33.2 million kWh , and 25.9 million kWh, respectively.

The construction of the HPP, with a capacity of 20.5 megawatts, located in the Sharur district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, using water from the Arpachay reservoir with a volume of 150 million cubic meters, began in 2011. The construction and installation work was completed in 2013. A tunnel with a length of 1,100 meters and a diameter of 3.9 meters was dug at the plant, concrete was poured, sluice gates were installed at the water intake structure, the plant building was constructed, and a high-pressure metal pipeline was laid to supply water to the turbines.

The plant is projected to deliver an impressive 51 million kWh of energy annually. It was commissioned on April 7, 2014, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.