France should prevent entry of Karabakh separatists with Armenia's diplomatic passports - official

11 January 2018 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

France, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, should take the necessary steps to prevent the entry of representatives of illegal regime, created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, into its territory with Armenia’s diplomatic passports, as these visits violate the Schengen visa rules, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend.

The official was responding to Trend’s question about the recent events in France, held with relation to the unrecognized, illegal Nagorno-Karabakh regime, established on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Story still developing

Azernews Newspaper
