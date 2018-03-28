Armenians want to seize Azerbaijani lands from time immemorial: CMO chairman

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Armenians want to seize Azerbaijani lands from time immemorial, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade said on March 28.

"Armenians have repeatedly committed genocides in Azerbaijani lands. Everyone knows what forces stand behind Armenia, and today they continue to help them," Pashazade said.

He added that Armenians always present themselves as a suffering people.

"Some people think they have been really subjected to genocide. The atrocities committed by Armenians against innocent Azerbaijani citizens will never be forgotten," Pashazade said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

