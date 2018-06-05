Mammadyarov talks preventing Armenian firms from using fake trademarks via WIPO system

5 June 2018 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Francis Gurry in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on June 5.

The sides reviewed the prospects for further expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and WIPO.

Mammadyarov informed Gurry that over the recent years substantial work has been carried out in the sphere of intellectual property in Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that the Government of Azerbaijan attaches particular attention to the development of this sector.

The sides stressed their confidence that the documents signed between Azerbaijan and WIPO, especially the Action Plan for 2018-2021, will serve to the expansion of the relations.

Speaking about Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, Mammadyarov emphasized the importance of preventing the actions of Armenian companies engaged in illegal exploitation of natural resources in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as fraudulent trademarks and distorted geographical indications of historical sites via the WIPO system.

The sides also exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.

