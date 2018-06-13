Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's position on Karabakh conflict: envoy (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Uzbekistan has always supported and supports Azerbaijan's fair position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Huseynov said June 13 in an exclusive interview with Trend.

The ambassador reminded that during the leadership of the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov, the republic refused to establish diplomatic relations with Armenia until a final settlement of the conflict and has always consistently supported the fair position of Azerbaijan on international arena.

"President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev has also repeatedly stressed that the position of Tashkent on the conflict remains unchanged: Uzbekistan sees the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the unconditional implementation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council," said Huseynov.

The ambassador added that the international community, in his opinion, does not particularly bother with the resolution of the conflict, while it should only take an example from Uzbekistan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

