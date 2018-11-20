27 years ago Armenia shot down Azerbaijani chopper with high-ranking officials on board

20 November 2018 00:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Twenty-seven years pass since the Azerbaijani MI-8 military helicopter was shot down by the Armenian security forces near the Garakend village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district on Nov. 20, 1991.

Representatives of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Russia and Armenia were in the helicopter en route to Azerbaijan's Khankendi city. The representatives were going to discuss the situation around the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and witness the developments regarding the conflict.

A total of 22 people in the helicopter, including high-ranking Azerbaijani, Russian and Kazakh officials, journalists and MPs, were killed as a result.

Azerbaijan’s State Secretary Tofig Ismayilov, State Prosecutor General Ismat Gayibov, State Adviser and former Interior Minister Mahammad Asadov, MPs Vagif Jafarov, Vali Mammadov, Deputy Prime Minister Zulfi Hajiyev, Department Head at the Office of the Azerbaijani President, journalist Osman Mirzayev, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Sanlal Serikov, Azerbaijani TV journalist Ali Mustafayev and others were killed as the helicopter was downed by the Armenian forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
MasterCard working to bring ApplePay, SamsungPay to Azerbaijan
ICT 19 November 19:08
Coach: Azerbaijani athletes did their best at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup
Society 19 November 18:42
Azerbaijan increases revenues from gas supplies to Turkey
Oil&Gas 19 November 17:32
Azerbaijani gymnast talks tough rivalry at FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku
Society 19 November 17:01
Azerbaijan, Belarus sign bilateral documents (PHOTO)
Politics 19 November 16:41
Azerbaijan increases gas transportation via main pipelines
Oil&Gas 19 November 15:57
Latest
Active shooter reported at Mercy Hospital in Chicago
US 04:08
Mogherini Says Work Continues on EU System Bypassing US Sanctions Against Iran
Politics 03:58
Serbia Ready to Develop TurkStream Pipeline Project - Energy Minister
Turkey 02:57
Instagram removes fake comments, likes to fight automated bots
ICT 02:33
Italy says not changing budget plans as euro partners fret
Europe 01:19
Wall Street hammered by Apple, trade concerns
Economy news 19 November 22:43
Debts of Iranian banks revealed
Economy news 19 November 20:57
President Aliyev completes official visit to Belarus (PHOTO)
Politics 19 November 20:53
Tehran hosts conference on cooperation in agriculture between Iran and EU
Iran 19 November 20:52