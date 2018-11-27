Ministry: Russia's MegaFon not doing illegal activity on occupied Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Ruissian mobile operator MegaFon does not carry out any illegal activity in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and official information on the matter will be sent to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, the Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation Konstantin Noskov said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade.

Story still developing

