Azerbaijani ministry: Tonoyan’s latest statements part of plan against Pashinyan’s power

9 April 2019 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

Regular statements by Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan have no logic and are full of nonsense, Colonel Vagif Dargahli, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, told Trend.

He was commenting on Tonoyan’s statement by about alleged activation of Armenia's intelligence units in order to cause chaos in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Dargahli noted that the chaos is namely among the new authorities of Yerevan, if a person representing the official power of Armenia speaks the language of international terror, is guided by similar logic and makes statements threatening the civilian population.

“The recent speeches by the defense minister of the occupying country are part of an insidious plan directed against Pashinyan’s power and designed for Tonoyan’s political career,” Dargahli said.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani army is ready to fight for the liberation of the country’s lands from occupation, and the militant threats of Armenian officials have no meaning.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

