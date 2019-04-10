OSCE ceasefire monitoring ends without incidents

10 April 2019 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

The ceasefire monitoring on the contact line between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, held in accordance with the mandate of personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office on April 10, ended without incidents, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Simon Tiller, Ghenadie Petrica and representative of the HLPG Lieutenant-Colonel Ralph Bosshard carried out the monitoring on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic, Colonel Yuri Dudchenko carried out the monitoring on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

