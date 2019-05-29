Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times

29 May 2019 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 26 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on May 29, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
FM: Baku expects responsible actions from Armenia’s new leadership for soonest settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh responds to Russian news agency "Regnum"
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 May 14:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 May 09:52
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 May 09:31
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 May 09:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 May 09:27
Latest
Arrest warrant issued for Myanmar hardline monk Wirathu
Other News 10:23
Turkmenistan aims to cooperate with Bahrain in chemical industry
Turkmenistan 10:20
Official rate: Prices of 24 foreign currencies down in Iran
Finance 10:10
Special express buses to deliver fans to UEFA Europa League final in Baku
Society 09:54
MediaTek aims to take on Qualcomm with new 5G chip
Other News 09:54
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:45
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 09:44
FM: Baku expects responsible actions from Armenia’s new leadership for soonest settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 29
Finance 09:33