Azerbaijani MP: French court’s decision fully complies with norms of int’l law

7 June 2019 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The French court’s decision to annul the "charter of friendship" between the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh region and France’s Arnouville city is an important event and fully complies with the international law, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Rzayev told Trend.

He stressed that the whole world recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and cooperation with the separatist regime of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region contradicts the resolutions and decisions adopted by the UN and other international organizations.

"The French court fairly annulled this decision, by restoring justice," Rzayev said.

He said that this testifies to the strengthening of the Azerbaijan-France relations and the successful foreign policy pursued by Azerbaijan.

"The world has begun to realize the truth," Rzayev added.

The French Cergy-Pontoise Administrative Court canceled the illegal “agreement” dated October 22, 2018, signed between Arnouville city and one of the administrative zones of the occupied Khojavand district of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

